Mohammad Asif Predicted Kohli’s Downfall Due to Technical Issue Years Ago [Video]

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli has been struggling to regain his form since the 2019 ODI World Cup both in international as well as in domestic cricket. His recent performance has raised questions regarding his future in the national team and whether he needs a break from cricket for some time.

Kohli has not scored a century in any format since November 2019 and has had an equally dismal time in the ongoing IPL. However, his golden duck in the recent IPL match reminded fans of an old interview of Mohammad Asif on Twitter.

Former Pakistan medium pacer, Mohammad Asif had predicted that Kohli has been scoring so many runs because of his fitness but once his decline starts, he will find it difficult to make a comeback.

“Kohli is a bottom-hand player. He is doing well because of his fitness and it is supporting him. The moment he will face a decline, I don’t think Kohli can make a comeback.”

The main reason is kohli is bottom hand player while player like Rohit is upper hand who by god grace is also exceptional timmer of ball ! Kohli is only surviving cuz of his fitness, But his downfall is inevitable ! Explained by asif years ago before Kohli downfall👇 https://t.co/t52JzwQcbb pic.twitter.com/AT4ncLyzeJ — Uchiha (@uchiha798) February 16, 2022

The old interview has now gone viral as a number of people are sharing Asif’s comments on Kohli and how he understood cricket better than others.

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, has advised Virat Kohli to take a break from cricket to regroup and get back in form after a prolonged lean patch. Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, had also advised him to consider himself an ordinary batter and play freely to get himself out of lean patch.

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat Kohli was a consistent run scorer for India for over a decade. He is the only Indian batter who has an average of over 50 across formats.