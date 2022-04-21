Saudi Arabia Gifts 100 Tons Dates to Pakistan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a gift of 100 tons of dates to Pakistan in continuation of its annual tradition.

The Saudi Embassy said in a statement that “The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is pleased to provide a quantity of 100 ton dates to its brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the recommendation of the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud”.

In the ceremony held at the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki, and the Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSRelief), Dr. Khalid M. Al-Othmani, presented the consignment to Government of Pakistan for distributing among Pakistanis in Ramadan.