English Football Club to Hold Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers in Stadium

English Football Club, Blackburn Rovers have won the hearts of thousands of their Muslim supporters after announcing to open their stadium for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, becoming the first English football club to do so.

ALSO READ Iron Mike Tyson Loses His Cool and Punches Passenger on Plane [Video]

According to details, the prayers will take place at Ewood Park from 9 am to 10 am on the first day of Eid. They will also ensure a separate prayer area for men and women.

Former Premier League champions will also provide a complimentary bus service to and from the stadium and attendees will also be offered refreshments after the conclusion of the prayers.

🏠 #Rovers are set to become the first football club in the country to open its doors for its local Muslim community to host their Eid prayers on the pitch. 👉 More info: https://t.co/LOkz3OPn4F 📧 For any enquiries, please email [email protected] 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pwEDsgX9IS — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 20, 2022

The club released a statement where they shared their excitement about hosting the Eid prayers at their home ground.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces Hockey Squad for European Tour

“For many years, Rovers have sponsored the annual Eid in the Park Festival, which is held at Corporation Park, and the club is delighted to show further support by hosting this year’s Eid day prayer on the Ewood Park pitch,” the statement read.

The Eid celebration is part of Blackburn’s series of events for a better, more inclusive UK.