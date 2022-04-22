Iron Mike Tyson Loses His Cool and Punches Passenger on Plane [Video]

A video of former World Heavyweight Boxing champion, Mike Tyson, repeatedly punching a passenger on a plane has gone viral on social media. According to details, Tyson delivered lusty blows after being irritated by the person’s repeated attempts to talk to him.

According to eyewitnesses, the person was repeatedly talking in Tyson’s ear and refused to back down despite being told multiple times to do so. Initially, Iron Mike ignored the passenger and was friendly towards him but lost his cool as the time went on.

The eyewitness revealed, “The passenger was extremely intoxicated and would not stop provoking him [Tyson]. Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear and told him to chill. When the guy didn’t, Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.”

The video footage shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and repeatedly delivering right hooks to the passenger. The passenger was left with cuts on his forehead as Tyson walked off the plane soon after.

Check out the video here:

#miketyson seemed to lose his cool on a #plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly #punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him. Video Footage: TMZ pic.twitter.com/xiy9zgdrhd — 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙀𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧🥊🔥 (@NoPlugMedia) April 21, 2022

The passenger is said to have gone to the authorities to register a complaint against the former champion after sustaining injuries to his head. No comment regarding the incident was made by Tyson.

The 55-year-old is widely considered one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. He reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for a period of three years and had a record of 50 wins and 6 losses in his illustrious career.