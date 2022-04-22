Pakistan Announces Hockey Squad for European Tour

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a 20-member squad for their upcoming European tour in preparation for the 2022 Asian games. The side will be led by Umar Bhutta while Ali Shan will be his deputy as the Men in Green revive their international calendar after two years of little to no hockey.

The 20-member squad has been announced after the approval of PHF president, Khalid Sajjad Khokar. The team will depart for the Netherlands on 22 April and will face the Dutch side in the first match of the tour on 26 April.

The Green Shirts will face Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Germany, and France in a seven-match tour of the continent. According to the officials of PHF, the tour will help the Pakistani players to improve their game and prepare them for the upcoming mega-events including the all-important Asian Games.

Pakistan will have to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Games in order to qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

Here is the 20-member squad: