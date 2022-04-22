IHC Makes Landmark Announcement on Live Streaming Court Proceedings

The Chief Justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Athar Minallah, has decided to live stream court proceedings.

The development was reported by different media outlets earlier today.

The IHC’s Information Technology department has already installed a live streaming set-up in the courtroom. The court also plans to stream today’s court hearings like a trial to test the system. After successful trials, the court proceedings will be live-streamed on the IHC’s official website.

The CJ has enjoined the court’s reporters to give recommendations to make the initiative successful and has directed the IHC Journalists Association to assist him in this regard.