Motorola Unveils Two Mid-Range Phones With Huge Price Tags

Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus 2022 back in February and has now followed it up with its 5G variant called the G Stylus 5G. The company has also introduced the Moto G 5G 2022, a successor to the Moto G 5G introduced in November.

Both of these phones offer decent mid-range specs, however, their high prices mean that it’s not a good idea to buy them.

Here’s what they offer.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Design & Display

The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FullHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone comes with a built-in stylus for writing down notes, captions, drawing, editing, etc. it also features the Moto Note app to make it easier for users to write stuff down.

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a water repellent design, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and NFC. The phone is only 9.3mm thick, weighing 215 grams, and is available in two color options: Steel Blue and Seafoam Green.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via the dedicated MicroSD slot.

The device boots Android 12 with My UX running on top.

Camera

Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit that has a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the device packs a 16MP front camera.

Battery & Pricing

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPowr 10 and QuickCharge 3.0 support.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G will go on sale starting April 28 for $500.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 OS: Android 12

Android 12 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.8 inches, IPS LCD, 120Hz, 1080 x 2460 pixels

6.8 inches, IPS LCD, 120Hz, 1080 x 2460 pixels Memory RAM: 8GB Internal: 256GB Card Slot: microSDXC

Camera

Rear: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultra wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide)

50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultra wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Colors: Steel Blue, Seafoam Green

Steel Blue, Seafoam Green Fingerprint Sensor: Side-Mounted

Side-Mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Quick Charge 3.0

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Quick Charge 3.0 Price: $500

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)

Design & Display

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone also has a water-repellent design and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

A USB-C port is also included at the bottom with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via the MicroSD slot.

The phone boots Android 12-based My UI out of the box.

Camera

This phone also sports a triple camera unit with a 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

While the front features a 13MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone will retail from May 19 for $400.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) Specifications