There Shouldn’t be a Problem Replacing The PCB Chairman: Moin Khan

Former wicketkeeper Moin Khan has said that the government should ask whether Ramiz Raja wants to continue as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman or not, and if they want to replace him then there shouldn’t be a problem.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Moin said:

It is a given that the PCB chairman is selected based on Patron-in-Chief’s nomination. Being a cricketer, I think the new government should assess if Ramiz Raja himself wants to continue or not. Having said that, if they want to select a new candidate then that is completely within the constitution of the cricketing board and there should be no problem about it.

While answering a question regarding departmental cricket, Moin stated that he has opposed abolishing departmental cricket as it has forced thousands of cricketers to lose their jobs.

I still oppose the decision and this is still something I disagree with. Being a cricketer, seeing cricketers become unemployed is wrong. I still stand in the same opinion and I think cricketers should be employed via different departments.

Speaking about the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, Moin Khan said that Pakistan’s record in Australia is not good but the current setup has the ability to change this trend.

Our record in Australia is not particularly great but I am hopeful regarding our performance. We have a good bunch of players; our fast bowlers are better, our batting strength is commendable, and our spin department in limited-over is also a huge bonus. Our overall combination in T20 is extremely good.

The former cricketer said that he is thankful to the Almighty that he is in a position to contribute and if the cricket board requires his services, he will be available.

“I am thankful to the Almighty that I am in a position to contribute. I already have an academy to help young cricketers on the grassroots level. So, I am already involved in things that I am proud of. I have always maintained the position that whenever the board requires my services, I will be there,” he explained.