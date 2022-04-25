Abdul Razzaq Gets Brutally Trolled for His Botched Haircut [Picture]

Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq who is known for his explosive lower-order hitting and accurate medium-pace bowling during his playing days has now made the news for a botched haircut. Razzaq was brutally trolled by netizens after images of his new haircut went viral on Twitter.

Many of the cricketing faithful compared his style to popular Television character, Thomas Shelby of the Peaky Blinders fame but the execution of the hairstyle was less than comparable.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses:

Grass on pitch, fast out field. pic.twitter.com/40fyoSSu0I — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) April 25, 2022

Tommy Shelby from https://t.co/cWhbmjj3I5 😂😂 — Faiza Batool (@aaglagao) April 24, 2022

First Drop-in pitch reached Pakistan https://t.co/IYSi0qv1SE — Iftikhar (@S_Iftalam) April 25, 2022

Me to barbar yr Eid qareeb hy koi bhand na marna

Le barbar: https://t.co/1y9fjNgYrw — Talha (@nottalha99) April 25, 2022

Razzaq is widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in white-ball cricket history. He represented the Men in Green in over 300 matches in all three formats as he picked up 389 wickets and scored 7,419. He last played for Pakistan in 2013 and is now a top coach in the domestic circuit.

The 42-year old is currently working as a coach in a local Saga Ramadan League. The tournament also features former cricketers such as Saeed Ajmal, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Imran Farhat and Imran Nazir.