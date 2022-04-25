Hasan Ali Declares Shaheen Afridi Best Sportsman Ever

Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, lauded his fellow pacer, Shaheen Afridi, for his magnificent displays ever since his international debut in 2018. Hasan stated that he has not seen a better sportsman than Shaheen throughout his playing career.

“In all the cricket I have played so far, I am yet to see a finer sportsman than Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Hasan stated.

Hasan said that Shaheen is an exceptional bowler, fielder, and leader on the field. He said that his fitness is unmatched and his enthusiasm is unparalleled.

The 27-year-old said that Shaheen’s ability to take wickets at any stage of the match regardless of the team conditions makes him one of the finest bowlers on the planet.

“I see a hunger to succeed in his eyes and a passion to perform to his best and to me he is the fittest man in Pakistan who can bowl and field with the same enthusiasm all day long. After a long time in Pakistan cricket, we are witnessing a brilliant talent in the shape of Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Hasan remarked.

Islamabad United speedster further added that Shaheen has emerged as a leader and does not require much advice from his fellow bowlers. He said that Shaheen knows exactly what to do in a given situation and this is what makes him special.

Hasan was hopeful that Shaheen will have an illustrious career where he will lead the bowling attack of Men in Green for many years to come. He said that the team can rely on Shaheen to win them a major ICC Trophy in the near future.