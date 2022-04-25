Irfan Mehsood Completes Half-Century of Guinness World Records

Irfan Mehsood becomes the first Pakistani athlete to achieve 50 Guinness records. Irfan Mehsood broke his own record of 53 pushups with hundred pounds of weight as he recorded 59 pushups.

Irfan Mehsood is now the only athlete in the world to make 27 Guinness records in the most pushups category. He is also the only player to perform the feat under the weight of hundred pounds.

Irfan Mehsood also has the most number of Guinness world records in the fitness category. A number of records he set were made after overtaking Indian athletes. Irfan Mehsood has overtaken the Guinness world records made by the athletes of 9 countries including India, America, England, France, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and Spain.