Fakhar Zaman’s Hilarious Response to Lahore Qalandars’ Tweet Goes Viral

Pakistan’s opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, is known for taking the attack to the opposition bowling unit with his explosive batting while his off-the-field personality is the complete opposite.

Fakhar is known as one of the funniest personalities in the dressing room and his personality is perfectly reflected in his social media activity. Fakhar’s hilarious tweets and responses are appreciated by the fans in the country as they enjoy his sense of humor. Fakhar’s latest tweet went viral as the people lauded his wit.

The 32-year-old responded to a tweet by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, which contained an image of their three players including Fakhar, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf as the fans were asked to caption the picture.

Fakhar replied ‘when you are waiting for molvi sahaab (Islamic scholar) to give Azaan (call to prayer)’, so they can open their fast. He added that it’s not only the three of them but Islamabad United’s Azam Khan is waiting with us too.

Waiting for Molvi Sahab to give azaan. 🤤 #Aftaari AZAM KHAN TOO! https://t.co/p8PUKBbSf7 — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) April 25, 2022

The cheeky response garnered over 4,800 likes and 180 retweets as people labeled Fakhar as a ‘secret memer‘.

The explosive leftie is currently in Madina, Saudi Arabia, where he is performing Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan. Fakhar shared the images of his visit on his official account on various social media platforms.