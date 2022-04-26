Lahore Qalandars’ Coach Rates Shaheen and Haris Above Bumrah

Former Pakistan pacer, Aaqib Javed, has rated Pakistan’s left-arm bowler, Shaheen Shah, as a better bowler than the Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, as his performance graph is on the rise across formats.

“Shaheen’s graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable. He has less threatening performances than Shaheen, whether it’s in T20s, ODIs, or in Tests. And the rise of Pakistan cricket largely has depended on performances from Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.”

Shaheen was the leading wicket-taker in 2021 where he took 78 wickets at an average of 22.20 in 36 international matches. He was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and was also instrumental in Pakistan’s run to the T20 World Cup semi-final.

While appreciating Haris Rauf’s performance, Lahore Qalandars’ head coach said, “The way Haris has bowled in the last few years, his average bowling speed is the fastest in the world. And the aggression he has, the way he runs, the batsman knows that the bowler is running towards him, but Bumrah’s isn’t that aggressive.”

Shaheen and Haris have played a lot of cricket under the supervision of Lahore Qalandars’ head coach since they made their debut in Pakistan Super League. Shaheen took 20 while Haris took 16 wickets in 13 innings in the recently concluded PSL.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has taken 303 wickets in 156 matches while Shaheen Afridi has 201 wickets in 94 matches including a game-changing spell against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.