Shahid Afridi Opens Up on Coming Out of Retirement for Next PSL

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of the shorter formats of cricket. Afridi announced his retirement from all cricket in the recently concluded PSL 7.

The former cricketer was asked whether he will be participating in the next Pakistan Super League or not, he responded that franchise cricket is a game of youngsters and that he along with other legends will play in MSL.

While talking to the media during the launch of a local cricket league, Afridi said, ” PSL is for youngsters. I am old now so let youngsters play in PSL. I, Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis will play in MSL.”

پی ایس ایل نوجوانوں کی کرکٹ ہے۔۔۔ ہم۔اب بزرگ ہوگئے ہیں۔۔ شاہد آفریدی pic.twitter.com/vA70U9pmvo — Mariya Rajput (@mariya_raj10) April 25, 2022

On Monday, the former Pakistan all-rounder launched the Mega Stars League, an entertaining league, scheduled to be played in September in Rawalpindi this year. The purpose of this league is to financially support the former cricketers and athletes.

Before PSL 7, Shahid Afridi said that it would be his last PSL season but due to his back injury, he left the tournament midway. During his PSL career, he represented Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultan, and Quetta Gladiators.

Shahid Afridi has represented Pakistan in 99 T20 internationals and scored 1,416 runs and took 98 wickets. He was awarded player of the tournament in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and led Pakistan to victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup.