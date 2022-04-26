Sindh Issues Heatwave Alert as Temperatures Set to Soar in Most Parts of Pakistan

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a heatwave alert after the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted hot and dry weather in almost all parts of the country for a week.

The temperature in the plains of Sindh, Punjab, and Baluchistan is expected to shoot up to 44-46 degrees Celsius during the heatwave. According to PMD, the upper and central Sindh, central Punjab, South Punjab, and most of Balochistan will see an increase of 6-8 degrees Celsius in the normal day temperature during the week.

ALSO READ Experts Confirm Eid-ul-Fitr Dates in Pakistan

A similar rise of 5-7 degrees Celsius in day temperature would also be experienced in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. The weather is also expected to be humid in Karachi, with the temperature ranging between 38-40 degrees Celsius.

According to the PMD officials, the high temperatures have been caused by higher pressure in the upper atmosphere. The officials further said that the temperature was expected to be lower in the coastal areas with humid weather compared to the plains.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Officially Buys Twitter in Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

Chief Metrological Officer (CMO) Sindh said that the rise in temperatures would be experienced in most regions of Sindh. He also advised the farmers to water the crops properly during this week as the weather would have an adverse effect on the crops. The CMO also advised the public to avoid direct sunlight and to properly use water in all aspects of life.

Given the weather conditions reported by PMD, the PDMA issued a heatwave alert in Sindh province and directed commissioners, deputy commissioners, and district disaster management authorities to remain on high alert from Tuesday till Monday. The PDMA has also put health facilities on high alert.