UPaisa Ramzan Offer – Exciting Rewards for Donors Supporting Pakistani Welfare Organizations

This Ramzan, UPaisa is offering exciting rewards to Ufone 4G prepaid customers for extending financial aid to donation companies and public welfare organizations in Pakistan.

In order to express gratitude to donors, UPaisa will offer rewards on donations done through the UPaisa application. Ufone 4G prepaid customers donating Rs. 50 or higher will receive 1,000MBs, 1,000 on-net minutes, and 1,000 SMS with 24-hours validity.

Making donations through the UPaisa app is extremely convenient and hassle-free due to its user-friendly interface. For consumer ease, the app lists all the leading donation companies for contributions as per the donor’s choosing.

Each of these donor organizations and public welfare projects listed on the UPaisa app solely depends on our generosity and altruism to make a difference for millions of deserving people.

Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Jabir Bin Hayyan, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Shifa Foundation, Shifa Eye Trust, Health and Nutrition Development Society, Rashid Khan Trust, The SCP and PM of Pak Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, and Saylani Welfare International Trust await our support via UPaisa app.

Also part of the campaign are Pink Ribbon, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Vision Forty Seven Foundation, PM COVID 19 Pandemic Relief Fund, Bait us Salam Welfare Trust, Sundas Foundation, Rizq Trust, Idara Tul Mustafa Trust, and Dawat e Islami Trust.

A large number of Pakistanis use the UPaisa app to make contributions in accordance with the true spirit of the holy month of Ramzan and it is necessary to provide a transparent and safer donation experience, ensuring all donations go to the deserving people.

In light of this, UPaisa lists donation companies duly verified by the Ministry of Interior (Pakistan). The UPaisa Ramzan offer is valid till the end of Ramzan 2022.

The donation companies list is available on Android App and can also be accessed by dialing USSD *786*8#. All rewards will be pushed on to the next day of the transaction.

Let us extend our generous support to these organizations so that they can help out the deserving.