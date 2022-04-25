All You Need to Know About the Poco F4 GT [Images]

The Poco F4 GT is set to go global tomorrow. The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that launched in China a few months ago.

Now a detailed leak from German tech blog Winfuture has revealed the entire spec sheet for the Poco F4 GT. This confirms that the phone is indeed a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming Edition for the global market.

The leak also inlcudes high quality renders for the Poco F4 GT.

According to the leak, the phone will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, 10 bit colors, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its main chipset will be the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1.

The camera setup will inlcude a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP camera. The leak only talks about the main camera, but we already know about the secondary shooters thanks to the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

The battery specifications are the same as well with a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with 120W super fast charging. This charging tech can fill up a dead battery up to 100% in only 17 minutes.

There is no word on pricing, but since the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition costs around $500 in China, we expect the same from the Poco F4 GT.

All of these specifications should be confirmed through the official launch event tomorrow. Stay tuned.