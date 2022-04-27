Education Minister Orders to Resolve Issues of Pakistani Students in China

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, while taking notice of the matter has directed relevant authorities to formulate a mechanism to solve the issues of the Pakistani students who returned to Pakistan from China during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The minister met the Pakistani student delegation who returned home from China in the middle of their studies after the COVID-19 outbreak two years ago and are unable to return to China.

ALSO READ Foreign Investors Keen on Investing in Pakistan

In the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Aviation Division, and senior officers of the ministry were in attendance. A representative from MoFA informed that in the first phase, China has given a list of 251 students to Pakistan, out of which the ministry has reached out to 60 percent of the students.

The minister directed HEC to increase its efforts and use all resources in reaching out to the students. He also directed to set up an effective coordination mechanism between all stakeholders for exchange of necessary details.

While considering the financial constraints of the students, the minister directed officials of the education ministry to work out a mechanism, whereby, the government will assist the students by sharing the related costs. He also directed Pakistan’s Education Attaché to Beijing to play a central coordinating role and rigorously follow up with Chinese authorities in the best interest of Pakistani students.

ALSO READ Development Spending in Next Budget Likely to be Rs. 950 Billion

It is pertinent to mention that due to the zero COVID-19 tolerance policy of China’s government, regular flights, and the option of road travel are restricted.

The minister reiterated that education is the biggest priority of the present government and assured the students of resolving their problems on a war footing basis.