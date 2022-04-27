Police Officer Suspended Over Facebook Comments Against Maryam Nawaz

Sahiwal’s District Police Officer (DPO) has suspended Chichawatni Saddar’s Station House Officer (SHO), Shaheen, for making demeaning remarks against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Maryam Nawaz, on Facebook.

Taking action against the SHO who had posted his sentiments on Monday, the DPO has appointed Chichawatni Saddar Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as an Inquiry Officer to investigate the matter, and has asked for a report be submitted within three weeks.

SHO A. D. Shaheen was suspended from service on Tuesday under the Government Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rule 1973, and was told to report to Police Lines, Sahiwal with immediate effect. The suspension order states ‘inefficiency, irresponsible attitude, and negligence in the discharge of his duty’ as the reasons for his suspension.

Local PML-N leaders also denounced SHO Shaheen’s comments and complained about how an on-duty police officer could use demeaning language against political leader of a political party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz does not hold any public office and the move to suspend the officer based on his remarks against former PM’s daughter raises eyebrows.