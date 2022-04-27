Wahab Riaz Gets Hundreds of Mentions in Response to ICC’s Tweet on Shane Watson

Pakistan’s experienced left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz went viral on social media for his cheeky response to a tweet by the official account of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ICC tweeted an image of an Australian cricketer and asked the fans to guess the player in the picture. The tweet also contained a hint, the highest-rated men’s T20I all-rounder of all time on the ICC rankings.

Guess who 👀 💡 Hint: The highest-rated men’s T20I all-rounder of all time on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings. pic.twitter.com/UeNCIRl8AA — ICC (@ICC) April 26, 2022

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson leads the charts for the all-time all-rounders in the shortest format of the game according to the ICC rankings. Wahab Riaz took the opportunity to throw shade at Watson and remind the cricketing fans of his fiery spell against Australia in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup after hundreds of fans shared a video of his famous spell against Watson in the mega event.

Wahab replied to ICC’s tweet, “Why am I getting so many mentions?”

Why am I getting so many mentions? 🙈😅 https://t.co/g4pye4wRkG — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 26, 2022

Wahab’s reply garnered over 2,700 likes and 100 retweets as the fans enjoyed his response to the tweet.

The 36-year-old’s magnificent pace bowling in the encounter between Pakistan and Australia in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup is considered one of the most hostile pace bowling spells in World Cup history. Despite Wahab’s best efforts, Watson managed to survive and took Australia home in a high-octane clash.