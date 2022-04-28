CDA Commits Over Rs. 80 Million for Street Light Maintenance

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has commissioned a street light rehabilitation and maintenance project in Islamabad worth over Rs. 80 million.

As per details, the department will install new street lights and repair defective ones on various major roads, neighborhoods, and public places. The project also includes the maintenance or replacement of faulty transformers.

ALSO READ New Volkswagen Amarok Pickup Truck Spotted in Camouflage

According to a CDA spokesperson, the department will issue a tender soon in national newspapers before starting the project. Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed has instructed that the department provide all essential resources to the street lights division for quick rehabilitation.

CDA has set a budget of over Rs. 20 million for the installation of new street lights on different highways and connecting roads from GT Road to Haj Complex and Sector I-14/2 and 3.

Likewise, it has committed over Rs. 19 million for the installation of modern street lights and repair of faulty ones on the main highway, link roads, and markets of Sector I-11/2.

ALSO READ Toyota’s Global Production Hits All Time High Despite Disturbances in Japan

The overall budget includes Rs. 16 million for sector I-16 to ensure proper lighting of the main roads, service roads, and markets. Similarly, CDA has earmarked Rs. 11 million for better lighting arrangements from sector I-10, Faqir Appi road to Victory Pipe industrial area.

Furthermore, the department will install new street lights in sectors I-14-1, I-14/3, and I-14/4 for Rs. 11 million and do the same in sector H-11 from NUST University Gate No 1 to Srinagar Highway for Rs. 7 million.