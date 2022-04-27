New Volkswagen Amarok Pickup Truck Spotted in Camouflage

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its all-new Amarok pickup truck. The new Amarok will have refreshed styling and will borrow its platform and powertrain options from the Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Although the truck’s overall styling is hidden under the camouflage, it seems to have a more muscular and aggressive look compared to its predecessor. It will reportedly source its rear-wheel drive and two different all-wheel-drive powertrains from Ford, as well as its 10-speed automatic transmission.

It will also take most of its comfort and driver assistance features from Ford, including the digital cockpit and tablet-style infotainment screen. The new Amarok will also be larger and heavier than the old model. Its large size also allows for better cabin space.

Details

Amarok is a midsize pickup truck that competes with Isuzu D-Max, Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Nivara, Mitsubishi L-200, and other trucks in this segment.

The current model has three main powertrain variants:

A turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 165 hp and 300 Nm of torque

A twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder common rail diesel engine with an output of 172 hp and 420 Nm of torque

A turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that makes up to 272 hp and 580 Nm of torque.

Some variants of the Amarok have a 6-speed manual transmission while most variants only have a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission.

All Amaroks have anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, a full-time four-wheel-drive powertrain, reversing cameras, rear parking sensors, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a 6.3-inch infotainment unit with Apple Car-Play and Android Auto, 14-way power-adjustable seats, a multi-function steering wheel, etc.

In late 2020, Premier Motors announced that it will bring Volkswagen to Pakistan by launching Amarok and Transporter Van. Since the new Amarok is in the works, let us hope that Pakistan also gets the updated model.