England Announces Joe Root’s Replacement as Test Captain

Ben Stokes has been appointed captain of the England Men’s Test team by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

He succeeds Joe Root in becoming the 81st captain of the England Men’s Test team. The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment on Tuesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said:

“I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomizes the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honor. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”

England Men’s Test Captain, Ben Stokes, added:

“I am honored to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.”

“I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role,” he concluded.