Shaheen Afridi Set to Make ‘Dream Debut’ at Lord’s

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has said that he will be living a dream when he makes his Middlesex home debut at Lord’s on Thursday.

While talking to reporters at Lord’s ahead of Middlesex’s match against Leicestershire, left-arm quick said, “It’s every cricketer’s dream to come here and play at the home of cricket.”

Afridi has played only an ODI match against Bangladesh during ODI World Cup 2019 at Lord’s where he took his career-best 6-35. Afridi said that as a youngster, it was a great moment for him but now he will focus on bigger goals.

“As a youngster, you’re playing in a World Cup game and you take six wickets so yes, it’s a big high for me and one of the best memories for me. Now I want to take 10 (wickets in an innings),” he said with a smile.

Afridi, who started international cricket back in 2019, has taken 95 wickets at an average of 25 in 24 Tests. Last week, he made his county cricket debut and is set to play his maiden first-class match against Leicestershire at Lord’s.

While answering a question regarding the previous match where he took four wickets including Marnus Labuschagne (twice). he said, “The first game, everywhere you go, is crucial.”

When Shaheen was asked regarding the England summer, he said, “Last week I felt cold, but it’s really good for me here. I spent time with my cousin and friends and my teammates as well in the first game and we really enjoyed that time.”

Afridi further added that Lord’s is the venue where he loves to play cricket, “Lord’s is the one ground I like. Everything comes second after Lord’s.”