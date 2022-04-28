FIFA World Cup Winner Slams India for Persecuting Muslims

Former Germany and Arsenal star, Mesut Ozil, has voiced his support for the Muslims under persecution in India. Ozil took to Twitter to criticize the treatment of the Muslims in the ‘so-called largest democracy in the world’ and urged the people to raise awareness about the grave situation.

Ozil stated that he is praying for the safety of his Muslim brothers and sisters in India on the holiest night of the year, Laylat ul Qadr. He urged the people around the world to break the silence on the atrocities faced by Muslims in India and raised questions about the shameful situation of human rights in the country.

Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India🤲🏼🇮🇳🕌Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/pkS7o1cHV5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 27, 2022

Ozil’s tweet garnered over 75,100 likes and over 18,200 retweets as people appreciated his gesture of raising his voice against religious persecution.

The 33-year-old is renowned for his activism and advocacy for the Muslims under persecution around the world. Ozil’s criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in 2019 was highly publicized as he was lauded by the Muslims across the globe for raising his voice but he also received backlash from the Chinese government.

Earlier in the year, Ozil advocated for peace as Russia invaded Ukraine. He stated, “Let’s keep praying for peace in the world – not just in Ukraine, but also in Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and all other places in the world where people are suffering from war.”

Former Real Madrid superstar is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahçe football club. He is currently exiled from the squad due to differences with the team management.