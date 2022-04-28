Lancashire Invites Hasan Ali for Special Ramadan Celebration [Video]

Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, was invited to a special Ramadan celebration hosted by Lancashire County Cricket Club at Old Trafford cricket ground. Hasan took part in a practice session along with aspiring young cricketers before breaking their fast and praying together at the cricket ground’s training facilities.

Lancashire Cricket Club held a special event to engage with, and support, the Club’s local Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan. The young cricketers hailing from three cricket clubs, Old Trafford Kings Cricket Club, Old Trafford Cricket Club, and the Bengali Cricket Club spent quality time with Hasan as he shared his experiences with them.

“This is a very good initiative from Lancashire Cricket to involve the local Muslim community and particularly children. There is a lot of talent and enthusiasm for cricket on display and a lot of future players. It is a very nice moment for me to be able to spend time with them here,” Hasan stated at the event.

Check out the video of the event:

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted its first-ever Iftar event at the home of cricket, Lord’s cricket ground. England’s World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, was amongst the high-profile attendees of the historic event. Such events are being held more regularly in England as they look to educate people about Islam and tackle Islamophobia in the country.