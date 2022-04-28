Zong Introduces Discounted International Roaming Bundle for Saudi Arabia

Zong 4G has launched a discounted Saudi Arabia roaming offer, adding to its industry-leading international roaming offering that includes the majority of nations across all major continents.

Under this special Saudi Arabia international roaming offer, customers will get 35 call minutes and 1GB of data with a validity of 90 days for PKR 999+tax only. For activation, Zong subscribers can dial *4255#. Alternatively, they can also visit Zong’s online shop to avail the offer.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most travelled destinations by Pakistanis for a variety of reasons. The offer will enable Pakistanis traveling to Saudi Arabia to stay in touch with their loved ones back home. We will continue to expand our roaming portfolio for our clients by offering more innovative products and services,” Zong’s official spokesperson explained.

Zong has created the international roaming bundle to provide smooth connectivity and an unrivalled experience at competitive price while travelling abroad.

Zong’s industry-leading international roaming plans have allowed Pakistanis to stay in touch with friends and family when traveling internationally. These bundles have been a major help to Pakistani travelers in cross-border communication, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the Saudi Arabia bundles, Zong had launched industry-leading foreign roaming packages for China, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and a number of other countries.