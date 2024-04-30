Karachi Administration Orders Evacuation of Unsafe Buildings

The Karachi administration has issued an order to evacuate buildings in the city following the identification of several areas with structures deemed unsafe and susceptible to imminent collapse.

Despite being classified as hazardous, 556 buildings have not been vacated as residents have chosen to remain due to their living circumstances. Acknowledging the potential dangers, the administration is now placing emphasis on expediting the evacuation process.

ALSO READ How Buildings Can be Made Earthquake-Resistant?

The Commissioner of Karachi has instructed Deputy Commissioners to accelerate the assessment of these damaged buildings. A detailed report on their condition is anticipated within a week, followed by the formulation of a formal evacuation plan aimed at ensuring the safety of residents.

The commissioner stated that DCs should collaborate with the Sindh Building Control Authority to take immediate measures to protect human lives.

The commissioner instructed local municipalities to assess their historical buildings and ancient markets and take necessary actions.

A survey conducted by the SBCA Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings last year stated that about 550 buildings in Karachi were in dilapidated conditions. SBCA has issued notices to the residents of all such buildings to vacate these structures immediately as these buildings can collapse at any time during rains.