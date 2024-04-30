India Announces T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Last year’s ODI World Cup finalists, India has announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence in June this year following the squad announcement by two cricketing giants New Zealand and England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Indian squad will be led by Rohit Sharma, who guided the team to the final of the ODI World Cup last year.

Hardik Pandya, vice-captain and an indispensable all-rounder is expected to play a pivotal role with the ball in the middle overs as well as delivering impactful innings as a finisher.

Among the seasoned campaigners included are Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who bring their wealth of experience and match-winning abilities to the table.

The squad also features two wicket-keepers in Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson while the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has been picked as well to create havoc in the middle overs.

Exciting talents like batting all-rounder Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Suryakumar Yadav, reflect India’s world-class batting talent that never disappoints.

Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings and Mohammad Siraj from Royal Challengers Bengaluru are two lethal weapons in India’s pace battery who can dismantle any opposition on their own.

Axar Patel is another name in the squad who can provide balance and utility as a bowling allrounder considering he is currently in supreme form for the Delhi Capitals in this IPL 2024 season.

In addition to this, four Indian players such as Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed will travel as reserves with the squad.

India is drawn in Group A at the T20 World Cup alongside Ireland, the USA, Pakistan, and Canada, they will kickstart their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

India Squad: