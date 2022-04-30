Soorty Partners With ABHI, Thousands of Employees Get Access to Salary Everyday

ABHI, Pakistan’s first-ever financial freedom platform, recently partnered with Soorty Enterprises, to provide its thousands of employees with the facility to access their salaries daily through EWA (Earned Wage Access).

Soorty Enterprises, being the leading player in the textile segment of Pakistan is one of the largest and most sustainable vertically integrated denim companies with a global footprint and is now the industry’s first to financially empower its employees.

Through this collaboration, ABHI is one step closer to speeding up innovation in the garment industry of Pakistan and its ultimate goal of financial stability in the country.

Now, thousands of Soorty employees will have access to their earned salary in real-time. Efficiency in the garment production sector of Pakistan is crucial to the country’s future growth and this partnership will help enable this growth while developing the financial ecosystem.

Speaking at the occasion, Omair Ansari, CEO & Co-founder of Abhi said that

With ABHI, no longer does anyone have to feel ashamed of asking for the money that they rightly deserve. We are glad to partner with the textile group giant – Soorty, and looking forward to having more textile businesses onboard to nourish a relationship where employees can benefit and fight the rising inflation by getting access to their earned salaries at any time of the month.

Adding on, their VP of Finance, Yousuf Dayala commented: