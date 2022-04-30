Toyota IMC Increases Prices for the Third Time in 2022

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of its locally assembled vehicles for the third time this year, due to depreciating local currency, rising freight charges, and material costs.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 2,899,000 3,039,000 140,000 1.3 Gli CVT 3,109,000 3,249,000 140,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 3,059,000 3,209,000 150,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 3,229,000 3,379,000 150,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,289,000 3,449,000 160,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,499,000 3,659,000 160,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 M/T 3,749,000 3,909,000 160,000 Altis 1.6 A/T 3,929,000 4,099,000 170,000 Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,309,000 4,509,000 200,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 4,299,000 4,499,000 200,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,649,000 4,859,000 210,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,689,000 4,899,000 210,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,659,000 7,989,000 330,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,029,000 8,379,000 350,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 8,839,000 9,229,000 390,000 Revo Rocco 9,319,000 9,729,000 410,000 Toyota Fortuner Fortuner G A/T 9,499,000 9,959,000 460,000 Fortuner V A/T 10,949,000 11,459,000 510,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 11,489,000 12,039,000 550,000 Fortuner Legender 12,099,000 12,679,000 580,000

The car maker has specified these terms and conditions for the latest hike:

Those who placed their orders before March 2022 will pay the old price.

Those who placed orders between March 23 and April 29 and are expecting deliveries on or before June 20 will pay the old price.

Those who have booked or will book new Toyota cars after the price hike will pay the new price.

Prices are exclusive of transportation charges.

More Price Hikes Expected

CEO of Toyota IMC Ali Asghar Jamali warned last month that due to global logistical challenges, increasing freight costs, and depreciating local currency, the price hikes will continue. True to his prediction, Toyota IMC did increase the prices of its vehicles, which will likely prompt other automakers to do the same.