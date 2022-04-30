Toyota IMC Increases Prices for the Third Time in 2022

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 30, 2022 | 2:10 pm

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of its locally assembled vehicles for the third time this year, due to depreciating local currency, rising freight charges, and material costs.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Toyota Yaris
1.3 Gli M/T 2,899,000 3,039,000 140,000
1.3 Gli CVT 3,109,000 3,249,000 140,000
1.3 ATIV M/T 3,059,000 3,209,000 150,000
1.3 ATIV CVT 3,229,000 3,379,000 150,000
1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,289,000 3,449,000 160,000
1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,499,000 3,659,000 160,000
Toyota Corolla
Altis 1.6 M/T 3,749,000 3,909,000 160,000
Altis 1.6 A/T 3,929,000 4,099,000 170,000
Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,309,000 4,509,000 200,000
Altis 1.8 CVT 4,299,000 4,499,000 200,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,649,000 4,859,000 210,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,689,000 4,899,000 210,000
Toyota Hilux
Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,659,000 7,989,000 330,000
Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,029,000 8,379,000 350,000
Revo V 2.8 A/T 8,839,000 9,229,000 390,000
Revo Rocco 9,319,000 9,729,000 410,000
Toyota Fortuner
Fortuner G A/T 9,499,000 9,959,000 460,000
Fortuner V A/T 10,949,000 11,459,000 510,000
Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 11,489,000 12,039,000 550,000
Fortuner Legender 12,099,000 12,679,000 580,000

The car maker has specified these terms and conditions for the latest hike:

  • Those who placed their orders before March 2022 will pay the old price.
  • Those who placed orders between March 23 and April 29 and are expecting deliveries on or before June 20 will pay the old price.
  • Those who have booked or will book new Toyota cars after the price hike will pay the new price.
  • Prices are exclusive of transportation charges.

More Price Hikes Expected

CEO of Toyota IMC Ali Asghar Jamali warned last month that due to global logistical challenges, increasing freight costs, and depreciating local currency, the price hikes will continue. True to his prediction, Toyota IMC did increase the prices of its vehicles, which will likely prompt other automakers to do the same.

