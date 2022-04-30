Toyota IMC Increases Prices for the Third Time in 2022

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of its locally assembled vehicles for the third time this year, due to depreciating local currency, rising freight charges, and material costs.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Toyota Yaris
|1.3 Gli M/T
|2,899,000
|3,039,000
|140,000
|1.3 Gli CVT
|3,109,000
|3,249,000
|140,000
|1.3 ATIV M/T
|3,059,000
|3,209,000
|150,000
|1.3 ATIV CVT
|3,229,000
|3,379,000
|150,000
|1.5 ATIV X M/T
|3,289,000
|3,449,000
|160,000
|1.5 ATIV X CVT
|3,499,000
|3,659,000
|160,000
|Toyota Corolla
|Altis 1.6 M/T
|3,749,000
|3,909,000
|160,000
|Altis 1.6 A/T
|3,929,000
|4,099,000
|170,000
|Altis SE 1.6 A/T
|4,309,000
|4,509,000
|200,000
|Altis 1.8 CVT
|4,299,000
|4,499,000
|200,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior
|4,649,000
|4,859,000
|210,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior
|4,689,000
|4,899,000
|210,000
|Toyota Hilux
|Revo G 2.8 M/T
|7,659,000
|7,989,000
|330,000
|Revo G 2.8 A/T
|8,029,000
|8,379,000
|350,000
|Revo V 2.8 A/T
|8,839,000
|9,229,000
|390,000
|Revo Rocco
|9,319,000
|9,729,000
|410,000
|Toyota Fortuner
|Fortuner G A/T
|9,499,000
|9,959,000
|460,000
|Fortuner V A/T
|10,949,000
|11,459,000
|510,000
|Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T
|11,489,000
|12,039,000
|550,000
|Fortuner Legender
|12,099,000
|12,679,000
|580,000
The car maker has specified these terms and conditions for the latest hike:
- Those who placed their orders before March 2022 will pay the old price.
- Those who placed orders between March 23 and April 29 and are expecting deliveries on or before June 20 will pay the old price.
- Those who have booked or will book new Toyota cars after the price hike will pay the new price.
- Prices are exclusive of transportation charges.
More Price Hikes Expected
CEO of Toyota IMC Ali Asghar Jamali warned last month that due to global logistical challenges, increasing freight costs, and depreciating local currency, the price hikes will continue. True to his prediction, Toyota IMC did increase the prices of its vehicles, which will likely prompt other automakers to do the same.