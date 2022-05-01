Honda Also Announces its Third Major Price Hike of 2022

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has raised the prices of its cars for the third time in 2022. Like Toyota Indus Motors, HACL has cited rising raw material costs and depreciating local currency as causes of the hike.
Also like other automakers, HACL will implement the new prices on the following terms:
- Those who booked cars before April 30, will pay the old rates
- Honda City and BR-V buyers must make full payment before June 30 to pay old rates
- While the people who book new Honda cars after the price hike will pay the new rates
- The rates are exclusive of transportation charges
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Models
|Current Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Price Increase (Rs.)
|City 1.2L MT
|3,129,000
|3,264,000
|135,000
|City 1.2L CVT
|3,249,000
|3,389,000
|140,000
|City 1.5L CVT
|3,446,000
|3,589,000
|143,000
|1.5 L Aspire MT
|3,579,000
|3,729,000
|150,000
|1.5 L Aspire CVT
|3,749,000
|3,899,000
|150,000
|Civic 1.5T M-CVT
|5,399,000
|5,549,000
|150,000
|Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT
|5,649,000
|5,799,000
|150,000
|Civic 1.5T RS LL-CVT
|6,499,000
|6,649,000
|150,000
|BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S
|4,079,000
|4,249,000
|170,000
Another wave of price hikes has already claimed two victims, which means that more price hikes are imminent.