Proton X70 Facelift is Coming Soon

Geely has revealed the mildly refreshed versions of Boyue SUV in China. For the uninformed, Proton X70 is a rebadged Geely Boyue, which implies that an X70 facelift could be arriving soon as well.

The facelift includes a revised front fascia with a pronounced nose, a large slatted grille, sleeker headlights, and a slightly redesigned front bumper. On the side, only the alloy wheel design is different whereas the rest of the SUV appears the same as before.

The engine for the Chinese market is a turbocharged 1.8-liter 4-cylinder petrol-powered unit that produces 184 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, that sends power to front wheels only, or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

In China, the new Boyue will start from the equivalent of Rs. 4.4 million and go up to Rs. 4.8 million, which is considerably less than Proton X70’s price in Pakistan. However, note that Pakistan imports X70 CKD kits from Malaysia and assembles them here, which results in higher prices due to added logistics and other operational costs.

Proton is yet to update the X70 for Malaysia, which implies that the facelift will reach Malaysia first and Pakistan long after.