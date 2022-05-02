Franchises in the Dark Once Again as PCB Finalizes PSL 8 Schedule

The schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been finalized and the tournament will be held from February 15, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

The schedule has been finalized without taking input from the franchises. Sources within the franchises say that they were kept in the dark about the finalization of the schedule. Franchises have expressed surprise that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to finalize the schedule without taking on board any of the franchises.

According to details, the league will be held in Pakistan at four different venues. The matches will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series and a three-match ODI series in December/January 2022-23.

The West Indies cricket team is also set to tour Pakistan ahead of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League for a three-match T20I series.