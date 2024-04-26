Govt Bans Use of Word ‘National’ For Private Sector Institutions

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 26, 2024 | 5:35 pm

On Thursday, the federal cabinet sanctioned the utilization of the term “national,” mandating its exclusion from the titles of all privately owned establishments, including educational institutions.

Following the announcement of a new university’s establishment, the federal cabinet granted its approval, with all ministries and organizations subsequently notified of this decision per the prime minister’s directive.

Official sources indicate that the pertinent ministries and departments have been instructed to promptly cease the incorporation of the term “national” in the designations of companies and institutions. Private universities and companies are barred from employing any language or expression that may suggest affiliation with a governmental entity.

The Cabinet Division has called upon all ministries and institutions to furnish reports detailing the implementation of this directive.

ALSO READ

It became apparent that the prime minister had received complaints regarding the usage of the term “national” in the titles of private establishments and universities. Such usage was deemed to cause confusion among both domestic and foreign individuals, Pakistani and non-Pakistani alike, within the country and abroad.

Rija Sohaib

lens

