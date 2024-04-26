Brave Pakistani Men Rescued Hundreds of People During Record Breaking Rain in UAE

In a remarkable display of courage, a group of Pakistani men stepped up during the recent record-breaking rainfall in Dubai, providing aid and rescue to stranded individuals. Their heroic efforts saw them assisting over 200 people stranded on flooded roads, rescuing nearly 80 cars, and providing essential supplies such as food and water to those in need.

As torrential rain battered the city, causing widespread chaos and disruption, these men selflessly dedicated themselves to aiding fellow residents in distress. Their acts of kindness and bravery gained widespread recognition and appreciation after videos of their rescue mission went viral across social media platforms.

Amidst the deluge, the Pakistani men navigated through flooded streets, risking their own safety to reach those trapped in their vehicles or stranded on foot. With swift action and unwavering determination, they helped individuals reach the safety of their homes and ensured that no one was left behind.

Among those brave Pakistani men there was also an Emirati guy who turned his hobby of kayaking into a rescue mission when torrential rains hit the UAE. Using his small kayak, Youssef Al Feel saved 25 families — including a pregnant woman. A lover of all things sea and water sports, Youssef hurried to rescue families with his brothers when an overflowing valley flooded their area.



The first floors of all homes were underwater when Youssef decided to bring out his kayak. This helped him enter the houses and corridors to save a total of 25 families, including children, the elderly, and a pregnant woman in her ninth month.