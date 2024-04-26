Chicken Prices Expected to Decrease After Latest Move

The Punjab Food Ministry has taken steps to address the soaring prices of broiler chicken by announcing a ban on the export of chicks.

According to reports, the Livestock Department has crafted a proposal for the ban, which has been forwarded to the Punjab government for further consideration.

The reports added that implementing this ban could potentially lead to a reduction of Rs 200 per kilogram in the price of chicken. They stated that typically, surplus goods are exported, but in this case, there is a significant shortage.

They blamed the flawed policies of the previous administration for the massive increase in prices in the provincial capital. Despite the local shortage, prices have risen due to exports.