Vivo Launches Premium Yet Affordable T1 and T1 Pro 5G

Vivo has launched two new premium yet affordable smartphones, the T1 and T1 Pro 5G, under its recently introduced T series in the Indian market.

The T1 is the non-5G variant of the T1 5G, the former is also called the T1 44W, the number of similar-sounding smartphones that Vivo has launched recently can make it a bit confusing at times.

T1 Pro 5G

Design & Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p display with HDR10+ support and a 1300 nit brightness. The phone comes with a built-in 5G and also has an 8-layer cooling to manage thermals.

Internals & Storage

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 778G, has a similar design and specifications to the iQOO Z6 Pro. The T1 Pro 5G comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant and an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

Camera

As far as the camera setup goes, the phone packs a 64MP main camera, alongside an 8MP ultrawide, and macro units of 2MP. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera on the opposite side.

Battery & Pricing

The phone has a 4,700mAh battery with 66W charging. The 66W charging can take the battery from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. The T1 Pro 5G is priced at $315 and $328 for the 6/128GB and 8/128GB variants.

T1

Design & Display

The T1 is a doppelganger to the the iQOO Z6 44W. Just like the latter, the T1 has a 6.44-inch 1080p AMOLED display.

Internals & Storage

It comes with a Snapdragon 680 processor and a 4G modem. The T1 comes in a 4GB RAM and128GB internal storage, a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

Camera

The camera setup consists of a 50MP main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors – a macro and a depth unit. Just like the T1 Pro 5G, it also has a 16MP selfie camera mounted on the front.

Battery & Pricing

The phone, however, eclipses the T1 Pro 5G with a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 44W charging. Vivo claims that it can go from 1 percent to 50 percent charging in 28 minutes. The Vivo T1 is priced at $190, $210 and $236 for the 4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB variants, respectively.