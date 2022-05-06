Govt Announces New Office Timings With 6 Working Days

The government has reduced office timings for federally administered public departments across the country.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division on Friday, all federal government offices will work 6 days a week, with Friday being a half day.

The notification, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, says that the offices will operate from 08:00 AM to 03:00 PM from Monday to Thursday, and Saturday, with a 30-minute prayer break from 01:00 PM to 01:30 PM.

On Fridays, the offices will operate till 01:00 PM.

The notification added that all public institutions under the federal government will continue to observe the mentioned office timings unless modified.

