Pat Cummins Sings Praises of Pakistani Food While Playing IPL

By Ayna Dua | Published May 6, 2022 | 4:42 pm

Australian captain, Pat Cummins, recalled the ‘lovely’ times with his teammates in Pakistan as they enjoyed barbeque and Pakistani food. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, the star pacer asked his fans for recommendations for Indian cuisine.

Taking to his Twitter account, Pat Cummins asked his fans in Mumbai to help him choose some tasty food in the city. “To my followers in Mumbai, what local dish should I try for dinner whilst I’m here?”

In response, a Pakistani fan asked him to visit Pakistan for tasty food. Replying to the comment, Pat Cummins revealed that the Australian team enjoyed barbeque parties during their tour to Pakistan.

The pacer later created a poll on Twitter, making his fans choose between some famous Indian dishes. Giving the options, Pat Cummins wrote, “Going to put the order through in 10 minutes.”

Ending the thread, Pat Cummins posted a picture of Pav Bhaji. The star pacer expressed immense joy over trying the new dish as he wrote, “Wow, I have been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before! Delicious.”

