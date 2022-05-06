Hafeez Says Ramiz’s New Initiative Regarding Junior Cricketers Will Hurt Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez has lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja for organizing Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Hafeez believes that the young cricketers should not be fast-tracked into T20 cricket as it will hamper their progress in the longer format.

He said that the cricketers need to learn basics at the junior level and build their foundation as players before trying their hand at T20 cricket. Hafeez added that once the youngsters work hard on perfecting their basics then they should move towards the shorter formats.

Former all-rounder added that the idea to hold the junior league will not be fruitful for the players as they will train for a shorter format rather than putting in the work needed to hone their skills in the longer format.

He said that the bowlers will train to bowl 4 overs rather than 20-25 overs in a day which will result in limiting their capabilities. He added that the players will run after earning money rather than representing their country.

The 41-year-old further stated that this league will lead to the downfall of Pakistan cricket as it will destroy the future cricketers. Hafeez stated that Pakistan will only be regarded as a T20 team in the future and their standards in Test and ODI cricket will take a nosedive.

