OnePlus Nord 2T With 50MP Camera Unveiled Before Official Launch

The OnePlus Nord 2T recently got NBTC certified confirming its imminent launch. Despite no official announcement, online retailer AliExpress has listed the smartphone on its French website with pricing, images, and specifications details.

The latest pictures of the smartphone confirm previous design leaks and confirm the different color options. The phone is said to come with the Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

ALSO READ TikTok Will Soon Share Ad-Revenue With Top Video Creators

OnePlus Nord 2T will feature a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear packing a 50MP IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP monochrome unit. It also features a 32MP IMX615 selfie shooter inside the punch hole cut out.

The device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W charging. The European release will likely ship with an 80W SuperVOOC charger and has the model number CPH2399.

OnePlus Nord 2T retails for a ‘final price’ of $399. However, OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the price.