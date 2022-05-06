TikTok Will Soon Share Ad-Revenue With Top Video Creators

TikTok recently announced that it is exploring new ideas for its ad-revenue sharing program. The program would pay 50% of the generated money from advertisements to top creators, public figures, and other publishers, given that they have a minimum of 100,000 followers.

The latest idea is linked to TikTok Pulse which will let advertisers pay to ensure that their branded posts are placed next to the top 4% of TikTok videos every day.

In an official blog post, TikTok explained:

Creators and publishers are at the center of entertainment on TikTok. With TikTok Pulse, we will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share program with creators, public figures, and media publishers. Creators and publishers with at least 100k followers will be eligible in the initial stage of this program.

TikTok further added that it is continuously exploring new methods of developing monetization solutions in the market.

TikTok’s General Manager for North America, Sandie Hawkins in a comment to The Verge clarified that Pulse would be rolled out in the United States in June followed by the rest of the world.

The blog post further stated: