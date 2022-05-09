iPhone 14 Max Price and Specs Leaked

The upcoming iPhone 14 series is rumored to feature a brand new model this year called the iPhone 14 Max. It will simply be a bigger version of the base iPhone 14 but without all the bells and whistles of the Pro models. It will replace last year’s iPhone Mini.

Now a fresh leak from popular tipster Shadow Leaks has shared possible specifications and pricing for the iPhone 14 Max.

According to the leak, the larger iPhone 14 will have a 6.68-inch OLED display with a 2,248 × 1,284 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. This goes against previous leaks which claimed that only the Pro models will get a high refresh rate display.

Furthermore, the 14 Max will be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC with 128GB/256GB storage options and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to get the new A16 chip.

The dual-camera setup will include two 12MP sensors. Previous reports have also mentioned improvements for the selfie camera with a bigger sensor.

The tipster has shared a possible price tag for the iPhone 14 Max as well. He claims that the 6GB/128GB variant will have a starting price of $899. This means that we can expect the higher-end variant to cross the $1000 mark.

Keep in mind that this is only an early report, so we recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.