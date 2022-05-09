Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Be Arrested for ‘Anti-State’ Social Media Remarks

Overseas Pakistanis can be arrested through INTERPOL and their names can be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in case they commit any offense under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has warned.

According to an FIA spokesperson, all overseas Pakistanis are advised against uploading and sharing offensive and seditious posts on social media platforms with the intent to cause chaos in Pakistan.

All expatriates of Pakistani origin are advised to carefully read PECA 2016 to ensure their social media posts do not violate any clause of the said Act, the spokesperson added.

In case they commit any offense under PECA 2016, overseas Pakistanis can be served Red Notices and can be arrested through INTERPOL. Their names can also be put on ECL.

The FIA spokesperson clarified that the latest advisory is only for offenders, adding that law-abiding overseas Pakistani should not worry about anything.

The development comes after the FIA launched an inquiry against renowned anchorperson, Sami Ibrahim, who is residing abroad nowadays, for disseminating anti-state videos and statements as well as inciting mutiny in the country’s armed forces.