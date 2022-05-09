PCB Likely to Change Venue of ODI Series Against West Indies

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to shift the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies due to the expected long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Islamabad.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman, Imran Khan announced to call a long march against the government after May 20 while the West Indians will arrive in the federal capital on June 5.

The series was scheduled in November last year but the emergence of several COVID-19 cases in the visitors’ camp forced the boards to postpone the series. It was later rescheduled to be held from June 8 to June 12 in Rawalpindi.

Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board had also shifted the white-ball leg of the series against Australia to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore due to the political instability in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to sources, the cricket board has already begun internal consultations and preliminary discussions about changing the venue.

The cricket board officials are also keen to take the government’s opinion into account while no decision has been taken as of yet as the Rawalpindi Stadium is still the venue as per the announced schedule.

However, the officials have said that the West Indies Cricket Board delegation will not be coming to Pakistan to review the preparations and arrangements.