PSX Loses Over 1,400 Points During Intraday Trading

Bears took control of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday as the benchmark index, KSE-100 lost over 1,400 points during the intra-day trading.

The market had a frantic sell-off during the early trading hours, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1,475 points in intraday trading.

The KSE 100 index initially opened on a negative note and stayed in a red zone until now. At 1:34 pm, the market was down by 1,475 points or 3.29 percent, trading at 43,365 points. The investors opted to offload their position due to the falling foreign reserves and delay in the International Monetary Funds program.

JS Global’s Assistant Vice President, Muhammad Waqas Ghani, told ProPakistani, ” The market was already in red when the trading session at PSX started and dropped 1,475 points primarily owing to the uncertainty regarding the resumption of the IMF program, depleting foreign exchange reserves due to loan repayments and elevated commodity prices triggering inflation.”

He added that the market seemingly will remain under pressure until clarity emerges on the economic front. The forex market has also remained under pressure with PKR/USD trading at 187.8 in the interbank as per the last update

This is an intra-day update.