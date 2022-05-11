Changan Resumes Bookings for Alsvin

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) continues to juggle high demand and limited supply of Alsvin. The company had to halt bookings for its most popular sedan due to constraints in the procurement of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits from China.

In a positive recent development, though, MCML has reopened bookings for Alsvin across Pakistan. However, a reliable source has told ProPakistani that the company will only take bookings for a limited number of cars.

The source explained that the company has given each dealership “a very small” monthly delivery quota. He highlighted that, in that quota, the majority of units have already been booked a month prior, which implies that each new dealership will only take a handful of new bookings, and will likely suspend them again a day after.

MCML recently celebrated delivering the 10,000th unit of Alsvin within 1.5 years of its launch. To celebrate this occasion, the automaker also announced an extended warranty of 5 years/150,000 km (whichever comes first) on the purchase of Alsvin.

Despite the recent price hikes, MCML is still relishing the strong demand for Alsvin due to its strong value proposition compared to its competitors.