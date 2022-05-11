New Toyota Land Cruiser Gets a Monstrous Price Hike

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) debuted the new Land Cruiser in Pakistan last month at a monstrous price tag of Rs. 72.50 million. It is a full-size, completely built-up (CBU) luxury SUV that competes with Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and similar SUVs.
Like its completely knocked down (CKD) counterparts, Land Cruiser has also fallen prey to the depreciating local currency and rising shipping costs, which have led to a price hike of Rs. 7.5 million.
Effective immediately, the new price of the Land Cruiser is:
|Old Price (PKR)
|72,499,000
|Revised Price (PKR)
|79,999,000
|Increase (PKR)
|7,500,000
|Booking Amount (PKR)
|30,000,000
|Delivery Time (Months)
|6 t0 7
Details
Although Land Cruiser 300 looks the same as its predecessor, it has several changes under the skin. Toyota has retired the 5.7-liter V8 engine in favor of smaller, more fuel-efficient, more environment-friendly, and more powerful turbocharged V6 engines.
In Pakistan, Land Cruiser has only one variant. It features a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes 409 horsepower (hp) and 650 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox.
It is also loaded with modern features such as:
|Safety
|Convenience
|13 Airbags
|Parking Sensors
|ABS Brakes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|Immobilizer System
|Lane Keeping Assist
|Hill Start Assist
|Automatic Headlights
|Hill Descent Control
|Powered Tailgate
|Active Traction and Stability Control
|Sunroof
|Lane Departure Warning
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|Forward Collision Warning
|4-Zone Climate Control
|Road Sign Assist
|12.3″ LCD-Based Infotainment System and Fully Digital Instrument Cluster
|Multi-Terrain Monitor
|Keyless Entry and Go
|Multi-View Camera
|Steering-Mounted Multi-Media Control Switches
For most people in Pakistan, Land Cruiser 300 is an unobtainable commodity due to its gargantuan price. However, for people with enough purchasing power, it is a great addition to their 5-to-8 car garage.