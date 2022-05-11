New Toyota Land Cruiser Gets a Monstrous Price Hike

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) debuted the new Land Cruiser in Pakistan last month at a monstrous price tag of Rs. 72.50 million. It is a full-size, completely built-up (CBU) luxury SUV that competes with Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and similar SUVs.

Like its completely knocked down (CKD) counterparts, Land Cruiser has also fallen prey to the depreciating local currency and rising shipping costs, which have led to a price hike of Rs. 7.5 million.

ALSO READ Proton Saga is Getting a Facelift Next Week

Effective immediately, the new price of the Land Cruiser is:

Old Price (PKR) 72,499,000 Revised Price (PKR) 79,999,000 Increase (PKR) 7,500,000 Booking Amount (PKR) 30,000,000 Delivery Time (Months) 6 t0 7

Details

Although Land Cruiser 300 looks the same as its predecessor, it has several changes under the skin. Toyota has retired the 5.7-liter V8 engine in favor of smaller, more fuel-efficient, more environment-friendly, and more powerful turbocharged V6 engines.

In Pakistan, Land Cruiser has only one variant. It features a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes 409 horsepower (hp) and 650 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

It is also loaded with modern features such as:

Safety Convenience 13 Airbags Parking Sensors ABS Brakes Adaptive Cruise Control Immobilizer System Lane Keeping Assist Hill Start Assist Automatic Headlights Hill Descent Control Powered Tailgate Active Traction and Stability Control Sunroof Lane Departure Warning Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Forward Collision Warning 4-Zone Climate Control Road Sign Assist 12.3″ LCD-Based Infotainment System and Fully Digital Instrument Cluster Multi-Terrain Monitor Keyless Entry and Go Multi-View Camera Steering-Mounted Multi-Media Control Switches

ALSO READ Lahore Chamber of Commerce Wants to Ban Luxury Item Imports

For most people in Pakistan, Land Cruiser 300 is an unobtainable commodity due to its gargantuan price. However, for people with enough purchasing power, it is a great addition to their 5-to-8 car garage.