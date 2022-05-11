German Firms Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Cyber Security Technologies

The German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s cyber security sector.

An understanding was reached in this regard during a meeting among the First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany in Pakistan, Christian Boettcher, Pakistan’s Representative at the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, Muhammad Usman, and the Secretary of the Board of Investment (BOI), Fareena Mazhar, on Tuesday.

The outcomes of the German delegation’s recent visit to Pakistan were also discussed during the meeting.

ALSO READ Minister Welcomes Chinese Investment in Pakistan’s Livestock Sector

The First Secretary of the German Embassy said that three German companies have decided to invest in Pakistan and have already registered themselves. The delegation was appreciative of the potential of Pakistan’s IT sector and said that it will share its business proposals with BOI soon.

The delegation mentioned that it intends to organize a business event involving German companies in Pakistan by the end of June, aimed at matchmaking with Pakistani Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

CEO HATO Netherlands, Paul Obers, CEO HATO Pakistan, Rizwan Majeed Khan, and Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Netherlands in Pakistan, Lianne Houben, also called on the Secretary BOI.

During their meeting, the Deputy Head of Mission highlighted that Pakistan’s agriculture sector has an abundance of investment opportunities. Also, HATO’s CEO highlighted that it wants to set up its second plant in Pakistan for novel animal feed production.

The Secretary BOI was appreciative of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry Commerce’s and HATO’s interest in the Pakistani market and assured both parties of maximum support and facilitation from the BOI.